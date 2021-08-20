PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 19, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Aaron Palomino, left, a team leader with scout sniper platoon, Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), and the 11th MEU warrior of the day, speaks with Col. Jim Lively, Commanding Officer of the 11th MEU, aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Aug. 19. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Seth Rosenberg)

210820-M-ON629-2024, by Cpl Seth Rosenberg