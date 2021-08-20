Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    11th MEU Warrior of the Day [Image 1 of 4]

    11th MEU Warrior of the Day

    USS ESSEX, PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 19, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jim Lively, left, Commanding Officer of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), awards Sgt. Aaron Palomino, a team leader with scout sniper platoon, Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th MEU, with the 11th MEU warrior of the day award aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Aug. 19. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Seth Rosenberg)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 03:42
    Photo ID: 6810678
    VIRIN: 210820-M-ON629-2005
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 431.86 KB
    Location: USS ESSEX, PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU Warrior of the Day [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Seth Rosenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    11th MEU Warrior of the Day
    11th MEU Warrior of the Day
    11th MEU Warrior of the Day
    11th MEU Warrior of the Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Essex
    11th MEU
    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    LHD 2
    BLT 1/1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT