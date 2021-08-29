U.S. Army Soldiers and U.S. Air Force Airmen work together to build tents at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 29, 2021. The U.S. Army's 21st Theater Sustainment Command has worked day and night with U.S. Air Force Airmen to construct overflow donation tents. The 21st TSC, Headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, is a North Atlantic Treaty Organization ready, theater responsive, Soldier-focused, cohesive team providing scalable mission command and sustainment capabilities to combatant commanders and Regionally Aligned Forces in an increasingly complex environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2021 Date Posted: 08.31.2021 03:19 Photo ID: 6810666 VIRIN: 210829-F-VY348-0068 Resolution: 4576x3412 Size: 7.6 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 21st TSC joins Operation Allies Refuge [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.