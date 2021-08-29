Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st TSC joins Operation Allies Refuge [Image 1 of 4]

    21st TSC joins Operation Allies Refuge

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.29.2021

    Photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Soldiers and U.S. Air Force Airmen work together to build tents at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 29, 2021. The U.S. Army's 21st Theater Sustainment Command, the lead organization for all sustainment activities including logistics support, transportation, combat sustainment, human resources, finance and contracting; has lent a helping hand to RAB, Germany, and has aided in the construction of tents with the purpose of housing overflow donations. This is just one of many projects the 21st TSC has contributed to RAB, Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2021
    Ramstein Air Base

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Evacuation
    Afghanistan
    EUCOMAfgEvac
    Afghan withdrawal
    Afghan Evac

