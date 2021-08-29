21st TSC joins Operation Allies Refuge

U.S. Army Soldiers and U.S. Air Force Airmen work together to build tents at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 29, 2021. The U.S. Army's 21st Theater Sustainment Command, the lead organization for all sustainment activities including logistics support, transportation, combat sustainment, human resources, finance and contracting; has lent a helping hand to RAB, Germany, and has aided in the construction of tents with the purpose of housing overflow donations. This is just one of many projects the 21st TSC has contributed to RAB, Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

