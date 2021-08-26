DJIBOUTI, Djibouti (August 26, 2021) U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Evan Hewitt, from Spring, Texas, assigned to Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 11 (MSRON-11), Commander, Task Group 68.6, currently deployed to Camp Lemonnier, instructs Djiboutian Navy recruits in line-handling skills while on the Djibouti Navy Pier, Aug. 26, 2021. MSRON-11 is training Djiboutian Navy recruits in line-handling and other maritime skills. Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. CLDJ enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Randi Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2021 Date Posted: 08.31.2021 02:48 Photo ID: 6810657 VIRIN: 210826-N-QB805-0085 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 5.27 MB Location: DJIBOUTI, DJ Hometown: SPRING, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy MSRON 11 Trains Djiboutian Navy Recruits [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Randi Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.