    U.S. Navy MSRON 11 Trains Djiboutian Navy Recruits [Image 5 of 7]

    U.S. Navy MSRON 11 Trains Djiboutian Navy Recruits

    DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    08.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Randi Brown 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI, Djibouti (August 26, 2021) U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Justin Casey, from Jacksonville, Ala., assigned to Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 11 (MSRON-11), Commander, Task Group 68.6, currently deployed to Camp Lemonnier, instructs Djiboutian Navy recruits in line-handling skills while on the Djibouti Navy Pier, Aug. 26, 2021. MSRON-11 is helping train the Djiboutian Navy recruits in line-handling and other maritime skills. Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. CLDJ enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Randi Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 02:48
    Photo ID: 6810660
    VIRIN: 210826-N-QB805-0231
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.06 MB
    Location: DJIBOUTI, DJ 
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, AL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    maritime
    Camp Lemonnier
    Navy
    Djiboutian Navy
    MSRON

