Staff Sgt. Adrian Diaz Jr., 730th Air Mobility Squadron engine shop NCO in charge, checks a fiberscope eyepiece of a C-5M Super Galaxy at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 24, 2021. C-5M loadmasters use a fiberscope eyepiece for viewing inside the nose landing gear wheel well during a flight. Diaz taught new C-17 Globemaster III crew chiefs how to inspect, service, turn on electrical power and investigate systems of a C-5M. The 730th AMS’ crew chiefs can conduct inbound C-17 Globemaster III and C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft maintenance 24/7. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

