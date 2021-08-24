Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    730th AMS crew chiefs [Image 5 of 8]

    730th AMS crew chiefs

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Adrian Diaz Jr., 730th Air Mobility Squadron engine shop NCO in charge, checks a fiberscope eyepiece of a C-5M Super Galaxy at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 24, 2021. C-5M loadmasters use a fiberscope eyepiece for viewing inside the nose landing gear wheel well during a flight. Diaz taught new C-17 Globemaster III crew chiefs how to inspect, service, turn on electrical power and investigate systems of a C-5M. The 730th AMS’ crew chiefs can conduct inbound C-17 Globemaster III and C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft maintenance 24/7. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021
    Photo ID: 6810624
    VIRIN: 210824-F-PM645-0355
    Resolution: 3600x2100
    Size: 4.85 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP 
    C-5M crew chief

    TAGS

    Logistics
    Air mobility Command
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    Readiness
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

