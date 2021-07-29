Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Richland County Sheriff’s Department visits STARBASE Swamp Fox summer camp [Image 5 of 8]

    Richland County Sheriff’s Department visits STARBASE Swamp Fox summer camp

    MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Lt. Col. Jim St. Clair 

    169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Investigator Drake Kobia, a deputy with the Richland County Sheriff Department’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit, and K9 deputy Buddy, visit with students at the STARBASE Swamp Fox summer camp July 29, 2021 at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina. STARBASE is a Department of Defense STEM program for 5th graders that provides math and science instruction in a fun learning environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Jim St.Clair, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    This work, Richland County Sheriff’s Department visits STARBASE Swamp Fox summer camp [Image 8 of 8], by Lt. Col. Jim St. Clair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

