Mr. Adam Clark, a meteorologist with WIS-TV, a Columbia South Carolina television station, visits with students at the STARBASE Swamp Fox summer camp July 27, 2021 at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina. STARBASE is a Department of Defense STEM program for 5th graders that provides math and science instruction in a fun learning environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Jim St.Clair, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2021 19:31
|Photo ID:
|6810388
|VIRIN:
|210727-Z-NA930-0002
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|10.66 MB
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Local TV meteorologist visits STARBASE Swamp Fox summer camp [Image 8 of 8], by Lt. Col. Jim St. Clair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
