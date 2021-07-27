Local TV meteorologist visits STARBASE Swamp Fox summer camp

Mr. Adam Clark, a meteorologist with WIS-TV, a Columbia South Carolina television station, visits with students at the STARBASE Swamp Fox summer camp July 27, 2021 at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina. STARBASE is a Department of Defense STEM program for 5th graders that provides math and science instruction in a fun learning environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Jim St.Clair, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

