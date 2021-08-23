Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECAF Recognizes JTF-SD Members

    SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2021

    Photo by Dennis Rodgers 

    Joint Task Force-Space Defense

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall recognizes Tech. Sgt. Scott Erway, Joint Task Force-Space Defense NCO in Charge of Monitoring, during his visit to the organization Aug. 23, 2021 at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado. The Secretary also recognized Maj. Adam Easley, National Space Defense Center mission director, while at the organization prior to visiting Space Operations Command units on the installation. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Dennis Rogers)

    New SECAF makes first visit to JTF-SD, space ops units
    Activities and Events

    Space Command
    JTF-SD

