SECAF Recognizes JTF-SD Members

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall recognizes Tech. Sgt. Scott Erway, Joint Task Force-Space Defense NCO in Charge of Monitoring, during his visit to the organization Aug. 23, 2021 at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado. The Secretary also recognized Maj. Adam Easley, National Space Defense Center mission director, while at the organization prior to visiting Space Operations Command units on the installation. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Dennis Rogers)

