SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Brig. Gen. Dennis Bythewood, Joint Task Force-Space Defense deputy commander, escorts Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall to the National Space Defense Center at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Aug. 23, 2021. Once there, Bythewood briefed him on the organization’s mission including its three core functions of space domain awareness, indications and warning and space superiority operations. This component executes protect and defend mission operations for U.S. Space Command and supports Kendall’s vow to make sure “our Air And Space Forces can fulfill their missions to defend the nation against our most challenging threats today and into the future." (U.S. Space Force Photo by Dennis Rogers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2021 Date Posted: 08.30.2021 19:30 Photo ID: 6810384 VIRIN: 210823-F-WR604-0013 Resolution: 4394x2929 Size: 4.27 MB Location: SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New SECAF makes first visit to JTF-SD, space ops units [Image 2 of 2], by Dennis Rodgers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.