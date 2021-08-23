Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New SECAF makes first visit to JTF-SD, space ops units [Image 1 of 2]

    New SECAF makes first visit to JTF-SD, space ops units

    SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2021

    Photo by Dennis Rodgers 

    Joint Task Force-Space Defense

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Brig. Gen. Dennis Bythewood, Joint Task Force-Space Defense deputy commander, escorts Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall to the National Space Defense Center at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Aug. 23, 2021. Once there, Bythewood briefed him on the organization’s mission including its three core functions of space domain awareness, indications and warning and space superiority operations. This component executes protect and defend mission operations for U.S. Space Command and supports Kendall’s vow to make sure “our Air And Space Forces can fulfill their missions to defend the nation against our most challenging threats today and into the future." (U.S. Space Force Photo by Dennis Rogers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 19:30
    Photo ID: 6810384
    VIRIN: 210823-F-WR604-0013
    Resolution: 4394x2929
    Size: 4.27 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New SECAF makes first visit to JTF-SD, space ops units [Image 2 of 2], by Dennis Rodgers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New SECAF makes first visit to JTF-SD, space ops units
    SECAF Recognizes JTF-SD Members

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Activities and Events

    TAGS

    Space Command
    JTF-SD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT