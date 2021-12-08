Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sumwalt experiences orientation flight in a South Carolina Air National Guard F-16 fighter jet [Image 14 of 14]

    Sumwalt experiences orientation flight in a South Carolina Air National Guard F-16 fighter jet

    MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Mackenzie Bacalzo 

    169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Robert L. Sumwalt, the chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board, experiences an orientation flight aboard an F-16 Fighting Falcon jet from the 169th Fighter Wing, South Carolina Air National Guard at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, August 12, 2021. Sumwalt is a former professional airline pilot and an inductee in the South Carolina Aviation Hall of Fame. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Mackenzie Bacalzo, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

