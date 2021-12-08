Robert L. Sumwalt, the chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board, experiences an orientation flight aboard an F-16 Fighting Falcon jet from the 169th Fighter Wing, South Carolina Air National Guard at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, August 12, 2021. Sumwalt is a former professional airline pilot and an inductee in the South Carolina Aviation Hall of Fame. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Mackenzie Bacalzo, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2021 Date Posted: 08.30.2021 19:26 Photo ID: 6810363 VIRIN: 210812-Z-IV744-0031 Resolution: 7200x4800 Size: 24.01 MB Location: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sumwalt experiences orientation flight in a South Carolina Air National Guard F-16 fighter jet [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Mackenzie Bacalzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.