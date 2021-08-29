Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas A&M Taskforce One Staging Ahead of Hurricane Ida Landfall [Image 3 of 5]

    Texas A&amp;M Taskforce One Staging Ahead of Hurricane Ida Landfall

    LAFAYETTE, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2021

    Photo by Julie Joseph 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Lafayette, LA – Members of Texas A&M - Task Force 1 staging equipment and personnel in preparation for Hurricane Ida rescue operations.

    Date Taken: 08.29.2021
    This work, Texas A&M Taskforce One Staging Ahead of Hurricane Ida Landfall [Image 5 of 5], by Julie Joseph, identified by DVIDS

    Texas A&M
    FEMA
    Hurricane Ida
    TF1
    Taskforce 1

