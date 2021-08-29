Lafayette, LA – Members of Texas A&M - Task Force 1 staging equipment and personnel in preparation for Hurricane Ida rescue operations.
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2021 11:26
|Photo ID:
|6809817
|VIRIN:
|210829-O-JJ335-727
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|3.5 MB
|Location:
|LAFAYETTE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Texas A&M Taskforce One Staging Ahead of Hurricane Ida Landfall [Image 5 of 5], by Julie Joseph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
