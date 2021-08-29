State Partnership program tours WV Cultural Center during Vigilant Guard 2021

Members of the Peruvian and Omani armed forces, alongside West Virginia National Guard Leadership, toured the West Virginia Cultural Center during Vigilant Guard 2021, held in Charleston, W.Va. on August 29th, 2021. Vigilant Guard is an annual large-scale disaster response exercise sponsored by the U.S. Northern Command in conjunction with the National Guard Bureau that brings federal, state, and local military personnel, public safety, first responders, and private sector partners together. The multi-day, hands-on and stimulated training exercise supports the development, enhancement, and interoperability of disaster response assets within a joint environment. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Caleb Vance)

