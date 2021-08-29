Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    State Partnership program tours WV Cultural Center during Vigilant Guard 2021

    State Partnership program tours WV Cultural Center during Vigilant Guard 2021

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Caleb Vance 

    West Virginia National Guard

    Members of the Peruvian and Omani armed forces, alongside West Virginia National Guard Leadership, toured the West Virginia Cultural Center during Vigilant Guard 2021, held in Charleston, W.Va. on August 29th, 2021. Vigilant Guard is an annual large-scale disaster response exercise sponsored by the U.S. Northern Command in conjunction with the National Guard Bureau that brings federal, state, and local military personnel, public safety, first responders, and private sector partners together. The multi-day, hands-on and stimulated training exercise supports the development, enhancement, and interoperability of disaster response assets within a joint environment. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Caleb Vance)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2021
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, State Partnership program tours WV Cultural Center during Vigilant Guard 2021 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Caleb Vance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SPP
    WVNG
    VG2021

