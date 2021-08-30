Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staying spiritually, mentally sound [Image 1 of 4]

    Staying spiritually, mentally sound

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.30.2021

    Photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Johsua Micell, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron facility supervisor, right, and Senior Airman Austin Boudreaux, 86th LRS fixed facility operator, grab food at the south side chapel at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 30, 2021. The southside chapel has provided Airmen with food, water, entertainment and a quiet place to rest after a long day of work. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 08:11
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staying spiritually, mentally sound [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ramstein Air Base

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Evacuation
    Afghanistan
    EUCOMAfgEvac
    Afghan withdrawal
    Afghan Evac

