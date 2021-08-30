Staying spiritually, mentally sound

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Johsua Micell, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron facility supervisor, right, and Senior Airman Austin Boudreaux, 86th LRS fixed facility operator, grab food at the south side chapel at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 30, 2021. The southside chapel has provided Airmen with food, water, entertainment and a quiet place to rest after a long day of work. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

