Staying spiritually, mentally sound

Photo By Airman Edgar Grimaldo | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing Chapel and 501st Combat...... read more read more Photo By Airman Edgar Grimaldo | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing Chapel and 501st Combat Readiness Squadron stand in front of the Southside Chapel at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 30, 2021. The south side chapel provides a variety of services including worship services, counseling and courses such as oxygen for relationships, five love languages and back to a better marriage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo) see less | View Image Page

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – The Southside Chapel, like many other services around Ramstein Air Base, Germany, has stepped up and provided Airmen with food, water, entertainment and a quiet place to refresh after a long day of work, Aug. 30, 2021.



“Chaplain services are available 24/7 for the nourishment of the body and the soul,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Mir Ali, 86th Airlift Wing Staff Agency, Imam.



As one of the four pillars of a comprehensively fit Airmen, spiritual health is just as important as your body, mind and heart.



“Do not be shy, a lot of people get that stigma where if they come to the chaplain it will hurt their career, or cause them to become non-deployable,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Rashard Speller, 86th AW Chapel, non-commissioned officer in charge of readiness and training. “We want to get rid of that stigma. Here at the chapel we have 100 percent confidentiality and want nothing but to make sure you are spiritually and physically fit.”



The south side chapel provides a variety of services including worship services, counseling and courses such as oxygen for relationships, five love languages and back to a better marriage.



“At the end of the day make sure you are taking care of yourself and your wingmen,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ronald Murhay, 501st Combat Support Wing, religious affairs superintendent. “We are all going through some tough times, and finding clever ways of taking care of yourself and your Airmen is just as important as accomplishing the mission.”



For more information contact the Southside Chapel, building 2403 at DSN: 480-5753 or commercial (+49) 6371-47-5753.