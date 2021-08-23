LAR Co. DATF rehearsal aboard USS Portland

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Lawrence Woodwall, a light armored vehicle crewman with Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, drives an LAV-25 into the onto the flight deck of amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27) during a defense of the amphibious task force rehearsal, Aug. 24, 2021. Portland, part of the USS Essex Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz)

