    LAR Co. DATF rehearsal aboard USS Portland [Image 4 of 6]

    LAR Co. DATF rehearsal aboard USS Portland

    USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.23.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Lawrence Woodwall, a light armored vehicle crewman with Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, drives an LAV-25 into the onto the flight deck of amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27) during a defense of the amphibious task force rehearsal, Aug. 24, 2021. Portland, part of the USS Essex Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 06:18
    Photo ID: 6809599
    VIRIN: 210824-M-PO838-1107
    Resolution: 4950x3300
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LAR Co. DATF rehearsal aboard USS Portland [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Protection
    LAV
    Training
    Demostration
    11thMEU
    LAV 25

