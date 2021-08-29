Evacuees from Afghanistan Settle in at Naval Station Rota

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Aug. 29, 2021) Red cross members at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota serve food to evacuees from Afghanistan at the temporary lodging facility on base Aug. 29, 2021. NAVSTA Rota is currently supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Owen)

