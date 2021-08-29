Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Evacuees from Afghanistan Settle in at Naval Station Rota [Image 10 of 15]

    Evacuees from Afghanistan Settle in at Naval Station Rota

    ROTA, SPAIN

    08.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Owen 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Aug. 29, 2021) Red cross members at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota serve food to evacuees from Afghanistan at the temporary lodging facility on base Aug. 29, 2021. NAVSTA Rota is currently supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Owen)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Evacuees from Afghanistan Settle in at Naval Station Rota [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 John Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

