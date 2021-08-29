Volunteers at Naval Station Rota Collect Donations for Evacuees from Afghanistan

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Aug. 29, 2021) A volunteer moves donations for Operation Allies Refuge at the chapel on Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Aug. 29, 2021. NAVSTA Rota is currently supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Owen)

