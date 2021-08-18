U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 pave and repair roadways in Tinian, Northern Mariana Islands

210826-N-OU239-1001 TINIAN, Northern Mariana Islands (Aug. 26, 2021) Equipment Operator Constructionman Mekai Cross, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, operates a front-end loader to move a generator at Camp Tinian. The U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 are deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening our network of allies and partners, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator Constructionman Daniel Ryan Rushlow/Released)

