U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 pave and repair roadways in Tinian, Northern Mariana Islands

210826-N-OU239-1002 TINIAN, Northern Mariana Islands (Aug. 26, 2021) Equipment Operator Constructionman Mekai Cross, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, operates a front-end loader to move a triple container at Camp Tinian. The U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 are deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening our network of allies and partners, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator Constructionman Daniel Ryan Rushlow/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2021 02:38
|Photo ID:
|6809517
|VIRIN:
|210826-N-OU239-1002
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.53 MB
|Location:
|TINIAN, MP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
