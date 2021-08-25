U.S., Central American firefighters train for fire emergencies together

U.S. Air Force firefighters with the 612th Air Base Squadron, conduct live fire practices with Honduran, Costa Rican and Guatemalan counterparts during exercise CENTAM SMOKE, at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Aug 25. During the exercise, five Costa Rican, five Guatemalan and 15 Honduran firefighters worked side by side with U.S. Air Force counterparts to hone safety practices, structural and helicopter fire suppression techniques, vehicle extrication and aircraft familiarization. (U.S. Army photo by Martin Chahin)

