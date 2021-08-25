Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Central American firefighters train for fire emergencies together [Image 2 of 4]

    U.S., Central American firefighters train for fire emergencies together

    COMAYAGUA, HONDURAS

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Martin Chahin 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Air Force firefighters with the 612th Air Base Squadron, conduct live fire practices with Honduran, Costa Rican and Guatemalan counterparts during exercise CENTAM SMOKE, at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Aug 25. During the exercise, five Costa Rican, five Guatemalan and 15 Honduran firefighters worked side by side with U.S. Air Force counterparts to hone safety practices, structural and helicopter fire suppression techniques, vehicle extrication and aircraft familiarization. (U.S. Army photo by Martin Chahin)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    VIRIN: 210825-A-EW556-0001
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Central American firefighters train for fire emergencies together [Image 4 of 4], by Martin Chahin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    firefighters
    CENTAM SMOKE
    612th Air Base Squadron

