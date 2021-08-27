Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSAF visits Andersen AFB [Image 19 of 19]

    CMSAF visits Andersen AFB

    ANDERSEN AFB, GU, GUAM

    08.27.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Michael Murphy 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass receives a brief from Commando Warrior cadre at North West Field, Guam, Aug. 27, 2021. Chief Bass shared her vision of what the Air Force will look like in the coming years, and heard of what 36th Wing Airmen’s thoughts were on the future force in the Indo-Pacific. Chief Bass received briefs on Andersen AFB’s unique mission sets that contribute to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2021
    Date Posted: 08.29.2021 22:05
    Photo ID: 6809410
    VIRIN: 210827-F-SP573-1048
    Resolution: 5962x3730
    Size: 16.5 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GU, GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSAF visits Andersen AFB [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Michael Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CMSAF visits the Forward Edge of the Indo-Pacific

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Guam
    CMSAF
    Andersen Air Force Base
    36th Wing

