CMSAF visits Andersen AFB

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass receives a brief from Commando Warrior cadre at North West Field, Guam, Aug. 27, 2021. Chief Bass shared her vision of what the Air Force will look like in the coming years, and heard of what 36th Wing Airmen’s thoughts were on the future force in the Indo-Pacific. Chief Bass received briefs on Andersen AFB’s unique mission sets that contribute to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)

