Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CMSAF visits Andersen AFB [Image 18 of 19]

    CMSAF visits Andersen AFB

    ANDERSEN AFB, GU, GUAM

    08.27.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Michael Murphy 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass receives a brief from Commando Warrior cadre at North West Field, Guam, Aug. 27, 2021. Chief Bass discussed upcoming Air Force policy changes with 36th Wing leaders and heard thoughts and concerns on those changes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2021
    Date Posted: 08.29.2021 22:05
    Photo ID: 6809409
    VIRIN: 210827-F-SP573-1022
    Resolution: 5994x3374
    Size: 9.97 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GU, GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSAF visits Andersen AFB [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Michael Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CMSAF visits Andersen AFB
    CMSAF visits Andersen AFB
    CMSAF visits Andersen AFB
    CMSAF visits Andersen AFB
    CMSAF visits Andersen AFB
    CMSAF visits Andersen AFB
    CMSAF visits Andersen AFB
    CMSAF visits Andersen AFB
    CMSAF visits Andersen AFB
    CMSAF visits Andersen AFB
    CMSAF visits Andersen AFB
    CMSAF visits Andersen AFB
    CMSAF visits Andersen AFB
    CMSAF visits Andersen AFB
    CMSAF visits Andersen AFB
    CMSAF visits Andersen AFB
    CMSAF visits Andersen AFB
    CMSAF visits Andersen AFB
    CMSAF visits Andersen AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CMSAF visits the Forward Edge of the Indo-Pacific

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Guam
    CMSAF
    Andersen Air Force Base
    36th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT