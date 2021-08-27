Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass receives a brief from Commando Warrior cadre at North West Field, Guam, Aug. 27, 2021. Chief Bass discussed upcoming Air Force policy changes with 36th Wing leaders and heard thoughts and concerns on those changes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2021 22:05
|Photo ID:
|6809409
|VIRIN:
|210827-F-SP573-1022
|Resolution:
|5994x3374
|Size:
|9.97 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AFB, GU, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, CMSAF visits Andersen AFB [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Michael Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CMSAF visits the Forward Edge of the Indo-Pacific
