    The Command Senior Enlisted Leaders (CSEL) visit Osan Air Base [Image 9 of 13]

    The Command Senior Enlisted Leaders (CSEL) visit Osan Air Base

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevyn Allen 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The Command Senior Enlisted Leaders (CSEL) recognize outstanding airmen at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, August 18, 2021. The CSEL’s visited Osan Air Base to meet and recognize outstanding airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevyn Allen)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.29.2021 20:47
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PACAF
    Osan Air Base
    USFK
    51st Fighter Wing
    CSEL

