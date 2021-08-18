The 51st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron load munitions for the Command Senior Enlisted Leaders (CSEL) visiting Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, August 18, 2021. The CSEL’s visited Osan Air Base to get to know airmen that sustain the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevyn Allen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2021 Date Posted: 08.29.2021 20:47 Photo ID: 6809382 VIRIN: 210818-F-IK735-1416 Resolution: 4811x3201 Size: 673.3 KB Location: KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Command Senior Enlisted Leaders (CSEL) visit Osan Air Base [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Kevyn Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.