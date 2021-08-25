NAVFAC Far East Participates in Operation Resilient Weasel

MISAWA, Japan (Aug. 25, 2021) – Builder 3rd Class Chase Vanzile, assigned to Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Far East, Misawa Detachment, directs a skid steer with a concrete saw attachment to repair damages from a simulated air strike for Operation Resilient Weasel at Misawa Air Base. Operation Resilient Weasel was a joint operation with Navy, Air Force, and Japanese Air Self-Defense Force members training to repair flight line damages in a simulated attack. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Benjamin Ringers)

