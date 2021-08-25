NAVFAC Far East Participates in Operation Resilient Weasel

MISAWA, Japan (Aug. 25, 2021) – Sailors, Airmen, and Japanese Air Self-Defense Force members, fill a hole with rapid set concrete to repair damages from a simulated air strike for Operation Resilient Weasel at Misawa Air Base. Operation Resilient Weasel was a joint operation with Navy, Air Force, and Japanese Air Self-Defense Force members training to repair flight line damages in a simulated attack. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Benjamin Ringers)
|08.25.2021
|08.29.2021 20:07
|6809351
|210825-N-GR586-1320
|8256x5504
|4.94 MB
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|2
|2
