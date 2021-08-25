Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Far East Participates in Operation Resilient Weasel [Image 6 of 7]

    NAVFAC Far East Participates in Operation Resilient Weasel

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    MISAWA, Japan (Aug. 25, 2021) – Sailors, Airmen, and Japanese Air Self-Defense Force members, fill a hole with rapid set concrete to repair damages from a simulated air strike for Operation Resilient Weasel at Misawa Air Base. Operation Resilient Weasel was a joint operation with Navy, Air Force, and Japanese Air Self-Defense Force members training to repair flight line damages in a simulated attack. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Benjamin Ringers)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.29.2021 20:07
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
