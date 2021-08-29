Date Taken: 08.29.2021 Date Posted: 08.29.2021 18:42 Photo ID: 6809263 VIRIN: 210829-O-JJ335-835 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 6.84 MB Location: LAFAYETTE, LA, US

Web Views: 6 Downloads: 2

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Urban Search And Rescue Stages For Hurricane Ida Rescues Post Landfall [Image 9 of 9], by Julie Joseph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.