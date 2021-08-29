Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Urban Search And Rescue Stages For Hurricane Ida Rescues Post Landfall

    Urban Search And Rescue Stages For Hurricane Ida Rescues Post Landfall

    LAFAYETTE, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2021

    Photo by Julie Joseph 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Lafayette, LA – Urban Search And Rescue has begun pre-staging for operations after Hurricane Ida makes landfall.

    Date Taken: 08.29.2021
    Date Posted: 08.29.2021 18:42
    Location: LAFAYETTE, LA, US 
    Rescue
    FEMA
    Hurricane Ida
    USAR

