USSOUTHCOM commander visits JTF-Haiti, JTF-Bravo Forward

U.S. Navy Adm. Craig Faller, commander of U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM), and U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Ben Jones, command sergeant major of USSOUTHCOM, address Joint Task Force-Haiti (JTF-Haiti), Joint Task-Bravo and Joint Task Force-Guantanamo service members during an All Call at U.S. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Aug. 28, 2021. In support of the whole-of-government effort led by U.S. Agency for International Development’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance, JTF-Haiti worked to deliver much-needed aid as rapidly as possible to victims of the recent 7.2 magnitude earthquake. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Annabel Monroe)

