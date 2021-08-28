U.S. Navy Adm. Craig Faller, commander of U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM), and U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Ben Jones, command sergeant major of USSOUTHCOM, address Joint Task Force-Haiti (JTF-Haiti), Joint Task-Bravo and Joint Task Force-Guantanamo service members during an All Call at U.S. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Aug. 28, 2021. In support of the whole-of-government effort led by U.S. Agency for International Development’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance, JTF-Haiti worked to deliver much-needed aid as rapidly as possible to victims of the recent 7.2 magnitude earthquake. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Annabel Monroe)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2021 14:17
|Photo ID:
|6808984
|VIRIN:
|210828-F-DK978-1004
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|19.94 MB
|Location:
|GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USSOUTHCOM commander visits JTF-Haiti, JTF-Bravo Forward [Image 7 of 7], by Capt. Annabel Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USSOUTHCOM commander visits JTF-Haiti, JTF-Bravo Forward
LEAVE A COMMENT