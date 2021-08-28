Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USSOUTHCOM commander visits JTF-Haiti, JTF-Bravo Forward [Image 7 of 7]

    USSOUTHCOM commander visits JTF-Haiti, JTF-Bravo Forward

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    08.28.2021

    Photo by Capt. Annabel Monroe 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Navy Adm. Craig Faller, commander of U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM), and U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Ben Jones, command sergeant major of USSOUTHCOM, address Joint Task Force-Haiti (JTF-Haiti), Joint Task-Bravo and Joint Task Force-Guantanamo service members during an All Call at U.S. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Aug. 28, 2021. In support of the whole-of-government effort led by U.S. Agency for International Development’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance, JTF-Haiti worked to deliver much-needed aid as rapidly as possible to victims of the recent 7.2 magnitude earthquake. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Annabel Monroe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2021
    Date Posted: 08.29.2021 14:17
    Photo ID: 6808984
    VIRIN: 210828-F-DK978-1004
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 19.94 MB
    Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USSOUTHCOM commander visits JTF-Haiti, JTF-Bravo Forward [Image 7 of 7], by Capt. Annabel Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

