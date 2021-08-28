USSOUTHCOM commander visits JTF-Haiti, JTF-Bravo Forward

Photo By Capt. Annabel Monroe | U.S. Navy Adm. Craig Faller, commander of U.S. Southern Command, U.S. Navy Capt....... read more read more Photo By Capt. Annabel Monroe | U.S. Navy Adm. Craig Faller, commander of U.S. Southern Command, U.S. Navy Capt. Samuel White, commander of U.S. Naval Station, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba and U.S. Army Col. Steven Gventer, deputy commander of Joint Task Force-Haiti (JTF-Haiti) and commander of Joint Task Force-Bravo, discuss support capabilities at U.S. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Aug. 28, 2021. To date JTF-Haiti has completed a total of 486 missions, transported 265,000 pounds of relief supplies and equipment, and assisted, rescued, or evacuated 473 people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Annabel Monroe) see less | View Image Page

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba – U.S. Navy Adm. Craig Faller, commander of U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM), U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Ben Jones, command sergeant major of USSOUTHCOM, and other key leaders visited U.S. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Aug. 28, to see Joint Task Force-Haiti (JTF-Haiti) operations and the service members behind them.



In support of the whole-of-government effort led by U.S. Agency for International Development’s (USAID) Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA), JTF-Haiti continues working to deliver much-needed aid as rapidly as possible to victims of the recent 7.2 magnitude earthquake.



During an all-hands, Faller and Jones addressed JTF-Haiti Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, Airmen, Coast Guardsmen and Guardian.



“Saturday, two weeks ago, you might have been thinking about some other mission, but about this time; almost exactly this time – that earthquake hit. And what did we do? What did the Department of Defense do?” said Faller. “That earthquake hit, and we responded immediately, full speed ahead, because we’re ready. That’s what I see every day, a ready team – morally, mentally, physically, mission, operations, flying, maintaining, fueling, force protection, logistics and more.”



In total, the task force is made up of about 100 service members from every branch of the military and total force components.



“Forming a joint task force is pretty remarkable,” said Jones. “What I see is an impressive joint task force that’s comprised of multinationals, all components; active, guard, reserve, to include our DOD civilians – everyone came together and responded, and responded very quickly.”



The U.S. foreign disaster assistance team led by USAID is working shoulder-to-shoulder with the DOD, international partners and allies to aid and assist those impacted by this disaster.



To date, the task force has completed a total of 486 missions, transported 265,000 pounds of relief supplies and equipment, and assisted, rescued, or evacuated 473 people.



“All of the many things that this team does goes into a mission like in Haiti,” said Faller. “Look what we pulled together. We’ve done it safely, quickly and we’ve saved lives, hundreds of lives.”