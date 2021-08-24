Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    7th Engineer Support Battalion Marines Assisted Project Recover and Legion Underwater Service’s [Image 2 of 3]

    7th Engineer Support Battalion Marines Assisted Project Recover and Legion Underwater Service’s

    BABELDAOB, PALAU

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Eduardo Hernandez 

    7th Engineer Battalion

    7th Engineer Support Battalion Marines Assisted Project Recover and Legion Underwater Service’s in recovering and bringing home MIA US troops from WWI.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.29.2021 07:00
    Photo ID: 6808776
    VIRIN: 210824-M-YS734-702
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 234.61 KB
    Location: BABELDAOB, PW
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th Engineer Support Battalion Marines Assisted Project Recover and Legion Underwater Service’s [Image 3 of 3], by Sgt Eduardo Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    7th Engineer Support Battalion Marines conduct camp maintenance
    7th Engineer Support Battalion Marines Assisted Project Recover and Legion Underwater Service’s
    Marines conducted House Of Pain

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Marines #Deployment #construction #1371 #7thESB #Marines #Welding #Airforce #1371 #7thESB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT