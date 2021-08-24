7th Engineer Support Battalion Marines Assisted Project Recover and Legion Underwater Service’s in recovering and bringing home MIA US troops from WWI.
|08.24.2021
|08.29.2021 07:00
|6808776
|210824-M-YS734-702
|1600x1200
|234.61 KB
|BABELDAOB, PW
|2
|0
