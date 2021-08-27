7th Engineer Support Battalion Marines conduct camp maintenance. Improving the quality of life in the camp and living quarters enabling everyone to be more efficient and mission capable.
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2021 07:00
|Photo ID:
|6808775
|VIRIN:
|210824-M-YS734-572
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.95 MB
|Location:
|BABELDAOB, PW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
