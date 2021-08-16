Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MEU, VMM 165 perform routine maintenance [Image 1 of 5]

    11th MEU, VMM 165 perform routine maintenance

    USS ESSEX (LHD 2), PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.16.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 16, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Joel Cortez, an MV-22B Osprey avionics technician with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), performs routine maintenance on an Osprey aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Aug. 16. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio)

    Location: USS ESSEX (LHD 2), PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, 11th MEU, VMM 165 perform routine maintenance [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osprey
    ACE
    11th MEU
    Reinforced
    MV-22B
    VMM 165

