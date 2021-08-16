PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 16, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. George Hermelink, an MV-22B Osprey avionics technician with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), performs routine maintenance on an MV-22B Osprey aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Aug. 16. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2021 Date Posted: 08.29.2021 00:01 Photo ID: 6808656 VIRIN: 210816-M-ET529-1034 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 2.81 MB Location: USS ESSEX (LHD 2), PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU, VMM 165 perform routine maintenance [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.