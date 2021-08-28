U.S. Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans prepares for Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, Louisiana, Aug. 28, 2021. The air station staged assets across the region to provide support for expected affected areas. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Ryan Dickinson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2021 Date Posted: 08.28.2021 16:25 Photo ID: 6808474 VIRIN: 210828-G-VY010-1002 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 11.47 MB Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans prepares for Hurricane Ida [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Ryan Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.