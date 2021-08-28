Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans prepares for Hurricane Ida [Image 4 of 7]

    Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans prepares for Hurricane Ida

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans prepares for Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, Louisiana, Aug. 28, 2021. The air station staged assets across the region to provide support for expected affected areas. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Ryan Dickinson)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2021
    Date Posted: 08.28.2021 16:24
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 
    Louisiana
    New Orleans
    Air Station
    Coast Guard
    Ida

