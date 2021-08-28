Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ATC Mobile deploys CG6018 to CGAS Houston [Image 2 of 5]

    ATC Mobile deploys CG6018 to CGAS Houston

    MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    The crew of MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter tail number 6018 prepares to depart Aviation Training Center Mobile in Alabama to preposition for Hurricane Ida response out of U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Houston on Aug. 28, 2021. The Coast Guard regularly relocates aircraft and crews to respond to emergent threats and disasters. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2021
    Date Posted: 08.28.2021 16:19
    Photo ID: 6808464
    VIRIN: 210828-G-G0100-603
    Resolution: 1080x815
    Size: 321.04 KB
    Location: MOBILE, AL, US 
    TAGS

    response
    Coast Guard
    aviation
    Ida
    Storm21

