ATC Mobile deploys CG6018 to CGAS Houston

The crew of MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter tail number 6018 prepares to depart Aviation Training Center Mobile in Alabama to preposition for Hurricane Ida response out of U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Houston on Aug. 28, 2021. The Coast Guard regularly relocates aircraft and crews to respond to emergent threats and disasters. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

