Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans relocates shallow-water response boats [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans relocates shallow-water response boats

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans crews relocate shallow-water response boats to Covington, Louisiana, ahead of Hurricane Ida, Aug. 28, 2021. The boats are used to rescue people in flooded areas post-storm. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2021
    Date Posted: 08.28.2021 14:53
    Photo ID: 6808429
    VIRIN: 210828-G-G0100-574
    Resolution: 1847x1385
    Size: 866.64 KB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans relocates shallow-water response boats [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans relocates shallow-water response boats
    U.S. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans relocates shallow-water response boats
    U.S. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans relocates shallow-water response boats

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PUNT
    response
    Coast Guard
    Ida
    Storm21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT