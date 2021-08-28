U.S. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans crews relocate shallow-water response boats to Covington, Louisiana, ahead of Hurricane Ida, Aug. 28, 2021. The boats are used to rescue people in flooded areas post-storm. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2021 14:53
|Photo ID:
|6808427
|VIRIN:
|210828-G-G0100-475
|Resolution:
|2160x1620
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans relocates shallow-water response boats [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT