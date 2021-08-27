U.S. Soldiers, Airmen and civilian staff at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center receive casualties who were medically evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, after U.S. service members and Afghan civilians were injured in a series of attacks outside of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul Aug. 26 and evacuated to LRMC for further care.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.27.2021 Date Posted: 08.28.2021 14:36 Photo ID: 6808418 VIRIN: 210827-A-EK666-0074 Resolution: 6272x4480 Size: 3.31 MB Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LRMC staff respond to Kabul attack casualties [Image 13 of 13], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.