    LRMC staff respond to Kabul attack casualties [Image 10 of 13]

    LRMC staff respond to Kabul attack casualties

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    08.27.2021

    Photo by Marcy Sanchez  

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    U.S. Soldiers, Airmen and civilian staff at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center receive casualties who were medically evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, after U.S. service members and Afghan civilians were injured in a series of attacks outside of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul Aug. 26 and evacuated to LRMC for further care.

