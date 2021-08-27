Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    IT1 Hoechstetter Reenliststs at World War II Memorial [Image 4 of 8]

    IT1 Hoechstetter Reenliststs at World War II Memorial

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh

    210827-N-RB168-0142 PITTSBURGH, Pa. (August 27, 2021) Information System Technician 1st Class Richard Hoechstetter, from Pittsburgh, Pa., takes the oath of enlistment during a reenlistment ceremony at the Southwestern Pennsylvania World War II Memorial. Cmdr. Brandon Smith, commanding officer of NTAG Pittsburgh administered the oath. NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2021
    Date Posted: 08.28.2021 11:20
    Photo ID: 6808196
    VIRIN: 210827-N-RB168-0142
    Resolution: 4480x3200
    Size: 909.79 KB
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IT1 Hoechstetter Reenliststs at World War II Memorial [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    IT1 Hoechstetter Reenliststs at World War II Memorial
    IT1 Hoechstetter Reenliststs at World War II Memorial
    IT1 Hoechstetter Reenliststs at World War II Memorial
    IT1 Hoechstetter Reenliststs at World War II Memorial
    IT1 Hoechstetter Reenliststs at World War II Memorial
    IT1 Hoechstetter Reenliststs at World War II Memorial
    IT1 Hoechstetter Reenliststs at World War II Memorial
    IT1 Hoechstetter Reenliststs at World War II Memorial

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #NTAGPITTSBURGH #NAVY #PITTSBURGH #SAILORS #NRC #FORGEDBYTHESEA #USNAVY #WWII #Reenlistment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT